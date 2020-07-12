IT'S OUR PARTY:

Smartly, the Lincoln Project ignores liberals and goes straight for the underside of Trump's skin. Its video called "Shrinking" that mocks, among other things, the poor attendance at Trump's Tulsa rally, was a masterpiece in that regard.





Another, "#TrumpIsNotWell," taunts Trump as shaky, weak and babbling. "Why isn't the press covering Trump's secretive midnight run to Walter Read Medical Center?" the ad asks, addressing the Trump base with a clever (though inaccurate) hit on the media.





"Mourning in America" portrays a heartland of empty factories, dilapidated homes and broken people. "Under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker and sicker and poorer," the voiceover says in sorrow. "Americans are asking, 'If we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?'"





The Lincoln Project managers were sure to have the ad aired on Tucker Carlson's Fox News program.





In "Betrayed," an angry ex-Navy Seal rails against Trump's nonresponse to reports of Russians paying the Taliban to kill American soldiers. "Any commander in chief with a spine would be stomping the living s--- out of some Russians right now," Dr. Dan Barkuff says. He calls Trump a "coward" and "draft dodger," and in case you haven't figured out the audience he is focused on, Barkuff adds in passing, "I'm a pro-life, gun-owning combat veteran."





Fortunately, the brains behind these videos, Wilson and Lincoln Project colleagues George Conway, Steve Schmidt, John Weaver and others, are on my side this time. And they remind the people they used to campaign against that there are patriotic Republicans who still put their country above party.





I dream that these never-Trump Republicans become not a third party but one of the two parties -- a replacement for the shabby Trump cult now called the Republican Party.