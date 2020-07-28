July 28, 2020
IT'S JUST ANTI-BLACK THEATER:
The feds say they won't leave Portland until the violence stops. Privately, they concede they're fueling that violence. (The Week, 7/28/20)
The top federal prosector in Oregon, U.S. Attorney Billy Williams, said Monday that the federal agents aggressively policing protesters in Portland would remain in the city until the "attacks on federal property and personnel" cease. Oregon officials say the presence and shock-and-awe tactics of the federal agents are the main fuel for those attacks, and federal law enforcement officials privately concede they have a point, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports.
