July 10, 2020
IT'S A SITUATION THAT DONALD HAS MADE WORSE...:
If You Want to Save the Economy, Stop the Pandemic (STEVEN BERRY and ZACK COOPER, 07/10/2020, Politico)
By our calculations, less than 8 percent of the trillions in funding that Congress has allocated so far in response to the virus has been for solutions that would shorten or mitigate the virus itself: measures like increasing the supply of PPE, expanding testing, developing treatments, standing up contact tracing, or developing a vaccine. A case in point is the most recent House Covid-19 package. It calls for $3 trillion in spending; less than 3 percent of that total is allocated toward Covid testing. As Congress considers next steps, it's imperative to shift priorities and direct more funding and effort toward actually ending the pandemic.Along the same lines, it is vital that elected officials realize that stay-at-home orders, social distancing, masks and school closures are not the primary cause of our economic dislocation. Americans decreased their economic activity before those orders went into effect and will restrict their activity as long as the threat of catching Covid-19 persists. No matter how much cheerleading is done, a phased reopening of the economy is not going to lead to anything approximating full economic activity until we credibly address the pandemic.
...by encouraging irresponsible behavior. Even if you feel it would be safe to be in public with fellow rule-followers, you can't know that's who'll be there.
