IT HASN'T EVEN STARTED GETTING BAD YET:

As cases spike in pockets of the U.S. South and West after states reopened their economies, likely voters in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin believe Trump shoulders much of the blame, the survey released Wednesday found.





When asked to select two people or groups most responsible for the recent increase in hospitalizations, 35% said the president -- the largest share among the answers. Trump was followed by "people not wearing masks" at 34%, "states reopening their economies too soon" at 32% and "people not social distancing" at 29%.