IS THERE A NOTE PINNED INSIDE HIS JACKET?:

What did we just see? And who thought this would be a good idea?





Donald Trump is sinking in the polls, failing spectacularly at the worst crisis of his presidency, dogged by recurring scandal, betrayed by his closest aides and family members.





And amazingly, in the midst of this, someone suggested he give this press conference.





Summaries do not suffice.





The president of the United States, ladies and gentlemen, was in full Mad King mode, rambling, confused, disjointed, parading his grievances with barely a wave from afar at coherence. It was as if a hive of buzzwords exploded in his head: statues, boats, vandalism, socialism, suburbs.



