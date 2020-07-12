IN FAIRNESS TO THE CONFEDERATES...:

Let's start with a clarification on my sentiments, lest the mob come after me with torches:





I've long detested the Confederacy for how it ripped apart this nation in the attempted preservation of an evil institution that denied human beings their God-given rights. I'm a lifelong Pennsylvanian, a Union guy, a Lincoln Republican, great-great grandson of the Flinn family (dad's side) that fought Stonewall Jackson. I could give a damn about honoring the Confederacy.





Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley on Friday spoke in support of removing Confederate names from Army bases, making the point that "The Confederacy, the American Civil War, was fought and it was an act of rebellion. It was an act of treason at the time against the Union, against the Stars and Stripes, against the U.S. Constitution. Those officers turned their back on their oath."





Residents are deeply concerned about their town and the battlefields. They're concerned about vandalization.





Those are tough words, but they're accurate. We as conservatives support law and order and country. We are supposed to be patriots dedicated to America. To quote Lincoln at Gettysburg, we support the proposition that all men are created equal.





Those Confederate officers proceeded with a vicious course to destroy a wonderful nation conceived in liberty, whose creation they had fought for a century earlier against the British. Never were so many Americans killed than during the Civil War.



