IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR CITIZENRY:

Immigrants are far more patriotic and far more deeply invested in "American" values such as reverence for our founding institutions, than either side of the political spectrum believes.





As the Cato Institute showed in a 2019 study, for example, three out of four naturalized citizens say that they are "very proud" of being American; among natural-born citizens, the figure is notably lower. Conversely, 69 percent of native-born Americans say that they are "ashamed" of some aspects of America; among immigrants, just 39 percent agree.





Immigrants also have greater trust in American institutions, with a higher percentage expressing confidence in Congress, the presidency and the Supreme Court. They are even more likely to believe that the country should be a model for the rest of the world: Only 29 percent of natives believe that "the world would be better if people from other countries were more like Americans." Among immigrants, 39 percent do.





And while conservatives like Wax and Coulter argue that immigrants are undermining America's traditional values, there is a lot of reason to think that they're actually reinforcing them. Children of immigrants are, for example, more likely to grow up in two-parent households. And as Ran Abramitzky and Leah Boustan have shown, "children of immigrants have higher rates of upward mobility than their U.S.-born peers."