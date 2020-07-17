IDEOLOGY IS EMOTION NOT THOUGHT:

Nobody cares what Roseanne Barr thinks, generally, but a few weeks ago, a one-minute video circulated online that seemed even more bizarre than her usual bizarre: "Hear me when I say this," she told her phone's camera as she paced around a hotel suite. "Trump is, in my opinion, the first woman president of the United States."





However you'd expected her to end the sentence, it wasn't that. Theories abounded: Was Roseanne trying to court Trump's diminishing female base by saying that Trump was so great for women that he might as well be one? Was it akin to the 1990s declaration that Bill Clinton was the nation's first black president?





Donald Trump bears very little in common with any actual woman I know. But, oddly, he has a lot in common with the basest, most unfair stereotypes of femininity. He is ruled by feelings rather than facts. He is fickle, gossipy and easily grossed out. He uses florid language, like "beautiful" and "perfect," and says he and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "fell in love." He deals with adversity like a Mean Girl with a burn book, via insults and freeze-outs. For any Neanderthal who has ever feared electing a female president because what if she's too cranky when she's on her period -- congratulations. For approximately 1,300 days, you have had a menstruating man in the Oval Office.