HIS NEW CAMPAIGN THEME SONG, "ALL-TIME LOW":

An ABC News/Ipsos poll released Friday reports that a record 67 percent of those polled now disapprove of "the way Donald Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus," while only 33 percent approve -- the widest gulf in public sentiment since ABC News and Ipsos began surveying on the pandemic in March.





The same percentage of respondents, 67 percent, also say they disapprove of "the way Donald Trump is handling race relations" amid protests against police brutality and racial injustice that began in late May after the killing of George Floyd. Just 32 percent of respondents say they approve of Trump's handling of race relations.