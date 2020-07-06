July 6, 2020
HE'S OUR MONSTER; IT'S OUR OBLIGATION TO DESTROY HIM:
'We've got to do something': Republican rebels come together to take on Trump (Daniel Strauss, 5 Jul 2020, The Guardian)
But unlike the last presidential race, where the effort never truly took off, this time those rebel Republicans have formed better organized groups - and some are even openly backing Trump's Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.In 2016, as Trump steamrolled his way through the Republican primary, some Republican lawmakers and operatives tried to mount an effort to stop him. Elected officials and veterans of previous Republican administrations organized letters, endorsed Hillary Clinton, and a few set up meager outside groups to defeat Trump.That's happening again - but there are differences. The outside groups are more numerous and better organized, and most importantly, Trump has a governing record on which Republicans can use to decide whether to support him or not."I think it's qualitatively different," said Republican operative Tim Miller, who co-founded one of the main anti-Trump organizations. "A lot of people who opposed [Trump] did the whole, 'Oh, Hillary's also bad, and Trump's bad, and everybody can vote their conscience' kind of thing."Miller said that 2016's effort was far more of a "pox on both your houses" phenomenon versus 2020's "organized effort to defeat him".
They have a huge advantage over the Democrats, because, being conservatives, they're using comedy against him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 6, 2020 12:00 AM