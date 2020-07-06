HE'S OUR MONSTER; IT'S OUR OBLIGATION TO DESTROY HIM:

But unlike the last presidential race, where the effort never truly took off, this time those rebel Republicans have formed better organized groups - and some are even openly backing Trump's Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.





In 2016, as Trump steamrolled his way through the Republican primary, some Republican lawmakers and operatives tried to mount an effort to stop him. Elected officials and veterans of previous Republican administrations organized letters, endorsed Hillary Clinton, and a few set up meager outside groups to defeat Trump.





That's happening again - but there are differences. The outside groups are more numerous and better organized, and most importantly, Trump has a governing record on which Republicans can use to decide whether to support him or not.





"I think it's qualitatively different," said Republican operative Tim Miller, who co-founded one of the main anti-Trump organizations. "A lot of people who opposed [Trump] did the whole, 'Oh, Hillary's also bad, and Trump's bad, and everybody can vote their conscience' kind of thing."



