HER HUSBAND IS CERTAINLY EARNING HIS MONEY:





Change Research also found that Omar had a solid foundation of support, with the "vast majority" of her supporters telling pollsters that they were certain about voting for Omar in the August primary.





Seventy percent of primary voters rated her favorably, with 42 percent saying they had a very favorable view of the incumbent congresswoman, compared to 20 percent of voters who rated her unfavorably.





A little under three quarters (74 percent) also backed Omar's performance in office, while only 17 percent disapproved of her first-term record.