HELLER WITHOUT A GUN:

Chief Justice John Roberts did not flinch.





When Roberts joined liberals on the Supreme Court to preserve an Obama-era program shielding young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children, he surprised some of his colleagues by voting against the Trump administration from the beginning, according to multiple sources familiar with the inner workings of the court. [...]





New details obtained by CNN reveal how Roberts maneuvered on controversial cases in the justices' private sessions, at times defying expectations as he sided with liberal justices. Roberts exerted unprecedented control over cases and the court's internal operations, especially after the nine were forced to work in isolation because of Covid-19.





The chief justice, for the first time in his tenure on the court, voted to strike down a state law that would diminish access to abortion and, in a decision for the ages, rejected President Donald Trump's extensive claims of "temporary presidential immunity."





Roberts also sent enough signals during internal deliberations on firearms restrictions, sources said, to convince fellow conservatives he would not provide a critical fifth vote anytime soon to overturn gun control regulations. As a result, the justices in June denied several petitions regarding Second Amendment rights.