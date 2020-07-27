White says he's used to people asking about removing swastikas and other iconography associated with Aryan beliefs. But the spike in requests concerning the Confederate flag is a new trend, echoing the efforts in many American cities where politicians or protesters are actively taking down monuments to Confederate-era leaders.





"We're seeing an uptick in people who have Confederate flag tattoos and have really decided that the verdict is out and it's really time to get those things off of them," White said. "Your Confederate-flag guys, a lot of times they've never really aligned with any kind of hatred or bigotry. It was just kind of a symbol of being a redneck and a good old boy, especially where I'm at."





"We have a lot of that ideology: the country boy mentality," White continued. "I've noticed a lot of those dudes, who got them when they were 16, 17, 18, who are now in their 30s and have decided that's not who they are."





That rings true for Nicosia, who joined the Aryan Brotherhood 12 years ago.





"Going to prison, I don't care who you are, where you're from, what culture you are, you are going to get in where you fit in," he said. "If not, you're going to be eaten alive."





"Today, I'm not that man. I work hard. I have a beautiful fiancee. I love my community. I try to give back. I try to do the right thing."





White took up tattoo artistry 16 years ago and started doing free removals in 2017, and in those three years, his cover-up work has become just as popular as his tattoo work: He now has over 48,000 followers on Instagram.





"I enjoy doing cover-up work," he said. "I excel at it, and I've always considered it to be a form of healing."