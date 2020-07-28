HE WON'T LOSE HIS bASE...:

Trump's tweet may have been born out of a frustration that the Reagan Foundation, Paul Ryan, and Fox News weren't being sufficiently subservient and appreciative of his presidency. But it also was a reflection of a broader anxiety within the upper echelons of Trumpworld that the president's conservative base--which Trump and the party have long touted as rock-solid and fiercely loyal--may be starting to rupture amid the coronavirus pandemic, a weakened U.S. economy, and protest movements in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd. It is a concern that some close associates of the president have raised to him directly.





"I told him that he should believe the [public] polling, and that it shows that the way things are going, some of his base may abandon him by the election," said a Republican who spoke to Trump about the issue earlier this month. "That is what the numbers are saying."





This source added that the president shrugged off the suggestion and said that this person was being "ridiculous" for entertaining the notion that his base would ever fracture.



