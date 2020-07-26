July 26, 2020
HAPPILY, MR. COTTON IS AN UNNECESSARY EVIL:
Bill by Sen. Tom Cotton targets curriculum on slavery (Frank E. Lockwood, 7/26/20, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
In the interview, Cotton said the role of slavery can't be overlooked."We have to study the history of slavery and its role and impact on the development of our country because otherwise we can't understand our country. As the Founding Fathers said, it was the necessary evil upon which the union was built, but the union was built in a way, as Lincoln said, to put slavery on the course to its ultimate extinction," he said.
