July 19, 2020
GOTTA UNDERSTAND YOUR OWN HISTORY:
Retired NBA great Charles Barkley calls out Black celebrities for anti-Semitism (MARCY OSTER, 20 July 2020, JTA)
Former NBA star and current analyst Charles Barkley has become the latest sports star to speak out against anti-Semitism among Black celebrities."Listen, DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson, Nick Cannon, Ice Cube," Barkley said in a video tweeted out by NBA on TNT, where he serves as a studio analyst during pre-game and halftime shows."Man, what the hell are y'all doing? Y'all want racial equality. We all do. I don't understand how insulting another group helps our cause. And the only person who called y'all on it was Kareem," he said.
Dec. 6, 1987: John Lewis addresses Freedom Rally for Soviet Jews: "25 years ago I participated in a march here for jobs & freedom. Hundreds & thousands members of the Jewish community marched with us then. I think it's fitting for me to be here with you today"@Daroff @J_Insider pic.twitter.com/jQVPnPYSma— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 19, 2020
