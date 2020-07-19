July 19, 2020

GOTTA UNDERSTAND YOUR OWN HISTORY:

Retired NBA great Charles Barkley calls out Black celebrities for anti-Semitism (MARCY OSTER, 20 July 2020, JTA)

Former NBA star and current analyst Charles Barkley has become the latest sports star to speak out against anti-Semitism among Black celebrities.

"Listen, DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson, Nick Cannon, Ice Cube," Barkley said in a video tweeted out by NBA on TNT, where he serves as a studio analyst during pre-game and halftime shows.
"Man, what the hell are y'all doing? Y'all want racial equality. We all do. I don't understand how insulting another group helps our cause. And the only person who called y'all on it was Kareem," he said.




Posted by at July 19, 2020 6:36 PM

  

« LAUGHINGSTOCK: | Main | AS CHURCHILL SAID TO LADY ASTOR...: »