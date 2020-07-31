GETTING IN ON FLEECING DONALD'S SHEEP:

Anonprofit public watchdog filed a complaint Thursday with the Internal Revenue Service, the state of Wisconsin and the California attorney general's office accusing the conservative activist group American Majority (AM) of violating the federal tax code and various state laws.





The complaint, filed by the nonpartisan Campaign for Accountability (CfA) and exclusively obtained by Salon, accuses the nonprofit and its related dark-money advocacy arm, American Majority Action Inc. (AMA), of unlawfully putting more than half its expenses toward political activity and concealing donor information from regulators.





Additionally, the watchdog alleges that the groups' founder and CEO, Ned Ryun, has engaged for years in inappropriate self-dealing through a complex web of transactions.