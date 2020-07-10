ENNIO WHO?:

It is a journey that has made Crockett even more dedicated to leaving his mark. Releasing eight albums in just five years, Crockett's latest - the sweeping, soulful Welcome to Hard Times - is his gothic masterpiece. Striding through the moodiest moments of Nick Cave and the smooth stylings of Crockett's Texan contemporary Leon Bridges, it also lays bare America's haunting history, with lynchings and chain gangs woven into his deft storytelling.





Of mixed black, Cajun, Creole and Jewish heritage, Crockett is aware that he is a rare presence in old-school-sounding country. "I don't look like what a traditional country audience expects or maybe wants to see," he states. But his outsider status is part of what makes his music so vital. "When Hank Williams started making country music, they said very similar things about him that they said to me," says Crockett, who last year made his debut on country music's most famous stage, the Grand Ole Opry. "Back then it was either country bumpkins or it was high society and that was it."











