DON'T SEEK AND YE SHALL FIND:

Weihs said that "like all the best science" the method was discovered unintentionally when her lab prepared a polymeric gel and placed cancer cells on it for general observation. "We made it to study interactions of aggressive cells with their environment and ran into an unexpected phenomenon."





A student researcher noticed the cells physically pushing into the gel, which she found to be a distraction from what she was trying to observe.





"The student who saw this didn't know what she was looking at and said, 'Some of the cells are doing something weird and pushing.' She asked, 'Is this interesting?'"





Weihs realized that the force the cells were exerting on the gel was the very same force the cells would use to make their way through the body and spread cancer to new areas.





She went on to develop ways of measuring the extent of the pushing and built a model that predicts how able the cells may prove to cause secondary tumors.