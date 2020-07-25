DON'T FRET, VLAD...DONALD WILL SEND STORMTROOPERS...:

A demonstration against the way Russian President Vladimir Putin has handled a regional political crisis is reportedly the largest seen in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk since protests began there more than two weeks ago.





Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in the streets of the Khabarovsk region's capital for a third weekend on July 25 to show their frustration and anger over the situation.





Many called for Putin's resignation. Others chanted "Disgrace" and denounced the acting governor that Putin appointed in Khabarovsk after he fired the popular former governor, Sergei Furgal.