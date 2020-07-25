July 25, 2020
DON'T FRET, VLAD...DONALD WILL SEND STORMTROOPERS...:
Anti-Putin Protests In Russia's Far East Gather Steam (Radio Liberty, July 25, 2020)
A demonstration against the way Russian President Vladimir Putin has handled a regional political crisis is reportedly the largest seen in the Far Eastern city of Khabarovsk since protests began there more than two weeks ago.Tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in the streets of the Khabarovsk region's capital for a third weekend on July 25 to show their frustration and anger over the situation.Many called for Putin's resignation. Others chanted "Disgrace" and denounced the acting governor that Putin appointed in Khabarovsk after he fired the popular former governor, Sergei Furgal.
