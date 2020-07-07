DONALD WILL DEFINITELY DEFEND THEM:

"David Starr Jordan and Louis Agassiz, by virtue of their racist ideologies and practices, are incompatible with Stanford's values on initiative, diversity, equity, and access in learning," the professors wrote in a March 9 letter to President Marc Tessier-Lavigne. "The name and statue were in place long before the Psychology Department came to occupy the building, and we do not identify with either of the features."





The letter notes the "precedent set" by the Palo Alto school district by renaming Jordan Middle School to Frank S. Greene Jr. Middle School after a contentious debate in 2018.





"Featuring Jordan's name on one of the main buildings of Stanford's entrance i) tarnishes our national and international reputations, ii) undermines Stanford's values of initiative, diversity, equity, and access in learning, and iii) prevents staff, students, and faculty, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds (e.g., minority, immigrant, low-income), from developing a sense of inclusion and belonging at Stanford," they wrote.





Psychology doctoral students also support the renaming of Jordan Hall. They reported in a survey that Jordan's name and the Agassiz statute elicit negative feelings, such as anger, discomfort, disrespect, distress and hurt, and that removing the two would increase positive feelings such as comfort, optimism, trust and credibility, the professors said in their letter.