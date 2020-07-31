July 31, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
McConnell signal to Republican Senate candidates: Distance from Trump if necessary (Michael Warren and Jamie Gangel, July 31, 2020, CNN)
Sen. Mitch McConnell is allowing Republican Senate candidates to do whatever it takes to salvage their campaigns ahead of what Republicans increasingly fear could be a devastating election for their party.In recent weeks, the Senate majority leader has become so concerned over Republicans losing control of the Senate that he has signaled to vulnerable GOP senators in tough races that they could distance themselves from the President if they feel it is necessary, according to multiple senior Republicans including a source close to McConnell.
Funny thing about selling your soul, it's not that easy to get a replacement.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 31, 2020 6:18 PM