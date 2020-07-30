DONALD WHO?:

During Troy Nehls' recent bid for the Republican nomination in one of Texas' battleground congressional districts, the Fort Bend County sheriff prominently displayed his support for President Trump across his campaign website.





"In Congress, I will stand with President Trump to defeat the socialist Democrats, build the wall, drain the swamp, and deliver on pro-economy and pro-America policies," Nehls said under the top section of his issues page, titled "Standing with President Trump."





Within two days of Nehls' lopsided runoff victory, that section had been removed, along with a paragraph from Nehls' bio page that stated he "supports President Trump" and wants to "deliver President Trump's agenda." Fresh language now focuses on his record as sheriff during Hurricane Harvey and managing the agency's budget.





Nehls' abrupt shift in tone captures the challenge facing Republican candidates in suburban battleground districts up and down the ballot, including Nehls' district and two neighboring ones, where polling suggests Trump's coronavirus response has alienated voters and, for now, created strong headwinds for his party's congressional hopefuls.