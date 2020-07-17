July 17, 2020
DONALD WHO?:
Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid Trump's wrath (LOLITA C. BALDOR, 7/17/20, AP)
After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn't mention the word ban or that specific flag. The policy, laid out in a memo released Friday, was described by officials as a creative way to bar the flag's display without openly contradicting or angering US President Donald Trump, who has defended people's rights to display it.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 17, 2020 4:40 PM