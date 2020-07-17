July 17, 2020

DONALD WHO?:

Pentagon bans Confederate flag in way to avoid Trump's wrath (LOLITA C. BALDOR, 7/17/20, AP) 

After weeks of wrangling, the Pentagon is banning displays of the Confederate flag on military installations, in a carefully worded policy that doesn't mention the word ban or that specific flag. The policy, laid out in a memo released Friday, was described by officials as a creative way to bar the flag's display without openly contradicting or angering US President Donald Trump, who has defended people's rights to display it.

Posted by at July 17, 2020 4:40 PM

  

