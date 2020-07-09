DONALD WHO?:

"The Supreme Court, including the president's appointees, have declared that he is not above the law," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday during a press briefing.





The 7-2 decision in Trump v. Vance was led by Chief Justice John Roberts and states that Trump must turn over his tax returns and other information to a grand jury in New York.





Roberts argued that the Constitution does not grant the president absolute immunity.





"In our judicial system, 'the public has a right to every man's evidence.' Since the earliest days of the Republic, 'every man' has included the President of the United States," Roberts wrote.





Roberts was joined in his opinion by Trump's two Supreme Court appointees, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.