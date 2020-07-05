DONALD WHO?:

The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has been canceled, energy companies leading the project announced Sunday, citing "litigation risk" and uncertainty about the financial viability of the project.





The decision to abandon the pipeline is a win for Native American groups and environmentalists, who argued in a Supreme Court case last month that the pipeline was moving forward under an invalid permit issued by the US Forest Service, in addition to presenting a threat to the ecosystem and scenery. The proposed, 600-mile pipeline would have crossed the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail, which runs through 14 states between Georgia and Maine.