DONALD VS. CHILDREN:

In an hour-long interview with Facebook FB, +0.27% co-founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg Thursday evening, Fauci had a warning for young Americans: "You have to have responsibility for yourself, but also a societal responsibility that you're getting infected is not just you in a vacuum. You're propagating the pandemic."





The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for three decades appeared to take aim at the response to the coronavirus pandemic by the Trump administration -- which has called for schools to reopen -- and state lawmakers -- who have enacted a patchwork of policies, including opening up their economies despite a surge in new cases.





Fauci said that easing social-distancing requirements and reopening the economy too soon could ultimately cost even more lives. "You have got to do it correctly," he said. "You can't jump over steps, which is very perilous when you think about rebound. The proof of the pudding is, look what has happened."