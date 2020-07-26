July 26, 2020
DONALD HAD TO DESTROY THE PARTY...:
One key indicator could be pointing to a sweeping victory for Democrats come November (NICOLE GOODKIND, July 26, 2020, Fortune)
A sudden, significant shift in party affiliation just 100 days ahead of the November elections could indicate that Republicans are in trouble.A new Gallup poll finds that since January a 2% Republican advantage in party identification has turned into an 11% Democratic advantage. Half of all Americans now identify with or lean to the left, compared with 39% who identify as Republican or lean right. Between May and June alone, Republicans saw a five-point decline while Democrats gained three points.
...to make it Nationalist.
