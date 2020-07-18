DID NATHAN BEDFORD FORREST GIVE UP?:

President Donald Trump is fighting to retain people's right to fly the Confederate battle flag -- but many of his own supporters and government have already turned in their swords.





Public polling shows a majority of Americans -- including those in the South -- now view the Confederate flag as a symbol of racism. Corporate institutions, such as NASCAR, have banned it. Republican leaders, some of them close Trump allies, are behind movements to take it down. Mississippi took the Confederate symbol out of its state flag. On Fox News, Trump's favorite pundits are talking more about statues than flags. And Trump's own Defense Department on Friday revealed a policy that effectively bars the flag from military properties.