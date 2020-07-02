DID ANYONE NOT KNOW WHAT HE IS?:

It's not often that a man who has spent three and a half decades in public life opens a window into his truest self. But that's what Jeff Sessions did in the course of a New York Times profile. Never has Maya Angelou's famous dictum--"when someone shows you who they are, believe them"--had more force.





The former Alabama senator and U.S. attorney general, now struggling to win his old job back in the face of ridicule from his former boss, was praising his tenure in the Justice Department as a firm ally of the police, even as significant majorities of Americans, black and white, are coming to grips with the persistence of indefensible police conduct.





In contrasting his policies with those of ex-president Barack Obama, here's what Sessions said:





The mantra was: "Back to the men and women in blue" . . . The police had been demoralized. There was all the Obama--there's a riot, and he has a beer at the White House with some criminal, to listen to him. Wasn't having a beer with the police officers. So we said, "We're on your side. We've got your back, you got our thanks."