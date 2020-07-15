July 15, 2020
CAR CRASH, PLEASE:
'Adapt immediately or find a new job': Senate GOP confronts fundraising emergency (ELENA SCHNEIDER, JAMES ARKIN and ALLY MUTNICK, 07/13/2020, Politico)
Last month, the National Republican Senatorial Committee prepared a slideshow for Senate chiefs of staff full of bleak numbers about the party's failure to compete with Democrats on digital fundraising. For anyone not getting the message, the final slide hammered home the possible end result: a freight train bearing down on a man standing on the tracks.The slideshow, obtained by POLITICO, painted a grim picture of the GOP's long-running problem. Republican senators and challengers lagged behind Democrats by a collective $30 million in the first quarter of 2020, a deficit stemming from Democrats' superior online fundraising machine. Since then, Democrats' fundraising pace accelerated further, with the party's challengers announcing huge second-quarter hauls last week, largely driven by online donors giving through ActBlue, the party's preferred fundraising platform. [....]"It's a slow-moving trainwreck," said Eric Wilson, a Republican consultant who led Marco Rubio's digital strategy in the 2016 presidential campaign. "The warning signs are flashing right now, and they're ignoring it."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 15, 2020 12:00 AM