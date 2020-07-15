CAR CRASH, PLEASE:

Last month, the National Republican Senatorial Committee prepared a slideshow for Senate chiefs of staff full of bleak numbers about the party's failure to compete with Democrats on digital fundraising. For anyone not getting the message, the final slide hammered home the possible end result: a freight train bearing down on a man standing on the tracks.





The slideshow, obtained by POLITICO, painted a grim picture of the GOP's long-running problem. Republican senators and challengers lagged behind Democrats by a collective $30 million in the first quarter of 2020, a deficit stemming from Democrats' superior online fundraising machine. Since then, Democrats' fundraising pace accelerated further, with the party's challengers announcing huge second-quarter hauls last week, largely driven by online donors giving through ActBlue, the party's preferred fundraising platform. [....]



