CAN'T SPELL TRUMPIST WITHOUT "Q":

On July Fourth, before President Donald Trump spoke to the nation from the White House lawn, he spoke indirectly to another community on Twitter: QAnon.





That afternoon, he retweeted 14 tweets from accounts supporting the QAnon conspiracy theory, a sprawling and ever-mutating belief that a mysterious government official who goes by "Q" is leaving online clues about a messianic Trump's secret plan to dismantle a cadre of Washington elites engaged in everything from pedophilia to child sex trafficking.





It wasn't the first time Trump has nodded -- accidentally or not -- to QAnon followers on Twitter. But Trump's QAnon-baiting has gone into overdrive in recent months. According to a Media Matters analysis, ever since the pandemic began, Trump has retweeted at least 90 posts from 49 pro-QAnon accounts, often multiple times in the same day.





Those around Trump have followed suit. Eric Trump, the president's son, recently posted a giant "Q" on Instagram as well as the hashtag version of the community's slogan: "Where we go one, we go all." White House deputy communications director Dan Scavino sparked glee on Facebook when he posted a photo with Q symbology in it back in March. Over on Parler, the niche Twitter alternative and MAGA hub, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, one of Trump's most strident congressional defenders, directed people to The Dirty Truth, a video producer who has promoted QAnon-related conspiracies in the past.





And over that July Fourth weekend, Michael Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser, recorded a video of himself taking the QAnon loyalty pledge, a slightly altered version of the U.S. oath of office.





All this has occurred with barely any pushback from Trump or Republican leaders -- or even much acknowledgment that the phenomenon exists.