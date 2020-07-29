CAN'T GET HERE FROM THERE:





Kant's moral philosophy - or deontology ('deon' referring to duty) - maintains that what makes an act right is that it is done for the sake of the moral law. Consequences, intended or otherwise, are irrelevant in determining the moral worth of an action. What matters is whether the action is motivated by duty, which is to say, respect for the moral law.





Kant offered several formulations of the moral law which he described as a categorical imperative, as opposed to a hypothetical imperative. A hypothetical imperative says "If you want to accomplish x... then you must do y." A categorical imperative on the other hand says, "Do x!" Your ends, aims or desires are irrelevant. That is what makes it categorical: it is not conditional upon anything. It commands us all the same irrespective of empirical or psychological contingencies.



