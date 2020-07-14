CAN A SNOWFLAKE BE A MARTYR?:

Weiss doesn't lack fans or allies whom Twitter lefties would approve of. (She and the former Vice staff writer Eve Peyser published a conversation two years ago about how they went from enemies to pals.) But during her three years at the Times, she was nothing if not prolific in her accumulation of haters, including many of her own colleagues. Before her resignation letter appeared online Tuesday morning, sources familiar with the situation told me Weiss felt increasingly marginalized and that talk of her leaving the Times had been brewing for weeks. As one source put it, "she really felt attacked by her colleagues on Slack," the internal messaging platform that has also become a go-to forum for broadcasting grievances.





It all seemed to come to a head with the crisis surrounding the botched Tom Cotton op-ed that culminated in the defenestration of editorial page editor James Bennet last month. "The civil war inside The New York Times," Weiss declared in a Twitter thread on June 4, "between the (mostly young) wokes the (mostly 40+) liberals is the same one raging inside other publications and companies across the country." Some Times journalists publicly criticized the tweets, and the internal reactions on Slack were apparently all the more brutal. Baquet eventually chimed in and asked people not to attack one of their own colleagues.