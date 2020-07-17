BRING BACK MITCH'S BLOODHOUNDS...:

In an interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, Trump asserted that Biden wants to "defund the police." Wallace stopped him and pointed out that this is not true. Trump, who usually bluffs his way through moments when his lies are called out by throwing out new lies, instead claimed to have a document that would prove it. "Oh, really? It says 'abolish' -- let's go, get me the charter, please!" he said, calling for his aides.









They could not, of course, because Trump's claims are flatly false.