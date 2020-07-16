BE LIKE W:





Joe Biden's choice of a running mate is the talk of Washington, but a majority of American voters said Biden's VP selection won't affect their vote, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.





He has no need to score political points with his pick, but a patriotic obligation to choose someone who is already qualified to govern, especially given his age.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 16, 2020 7:53 AM

