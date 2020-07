AS ALWAYS WITH SUCH PLANS, TOO CONSERVATIVE TO BE MEANINGFUL:





The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's proposal aims to achieve carbon-free power generation by 2035.





Even 2030 would be silly. It'll be done by 2025. The only plan that ever worked was Y2K, because of how short a time frame was forced on it.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 14, 2020 4:04 PM

