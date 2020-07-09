...AND CHEAPER...:

July 9, 2020
Here's why carbon emissions at utilities can fall even during a powerful economy (Rachel Koning Beals, 7/08/20, Market Watch)
The report, issued by sustainable-investing advocates Ceres and other partners, including power industry participants, found that power sector CO2 emissions decreased 8% between 2018 and 2019, while SO2 and NOx emissions decreased 23% and 14%, respectively. During that time, U.S. GDP rose 2.3%, meaning that an expanding economy pushed utilities to churn out more power yet because of the energy mix, emissions were down. Widening the snapshot, from 2000 to 2019, CO2 emissions decreased 28% while GDP grew 45%."While experts expect an even more dramatic plunge [in emissions] in 2020 due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be critical to ensure we continue the momentum in decarbonizing the power sector," said Dan Bakal, senior director of electric power at Ceres. "Utilities should deploy zero-carbon resources and electrify other sectors in order to accelerate the pace of decarbonization as the economy recovers and energy demand increases."
