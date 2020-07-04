AN AMERICA THAT LOOKS LIKE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY:

U.S. racial and ethnic minorities accounted for all of the nation's population growth during the last decade, according to new Census Bureau estimates.





The data underscore the nation's growing diversity and suggest that the trend will continue as the White population ages and low birth rates translate to a declining share. Non-Hispanic Whites declined to 60.1% of the populace in 2019 and their number shrank by about 9,000 from the 2010 Census to slightly more than 197 million.





Over the same period, the U.S. added 10.1 million people identified as Hispanic. The median age for White non-Hispanics rose to 43.7 years -- more than a decade older than the median Hispanic of any race -- with Black and Asian American residents in between.