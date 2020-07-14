AMERICA HAS HAD ITS TASTE OF NATIONALISM AND WE HATE IT:





In Michigan, FiveThirtyEight shows Biden ahead of the Republican incumbent by an average of 9.4 points, while Real Clear Politics shows the former vice president ahead of Trump by about 7.5 points. The results are similar in Wisconsin, with FiveThirtyEight showing Biden with a nearly 8 point lead and Real Clear Politics showing him ahead by an average of 6.5 points.





When it comes to Pennsylvania, the Democratic candidate leads by about 7.3 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, and by an average of 6.5 points, according to Real Clear Politics. In Florida, the first site shows Biden ahead by approximately 6 points, while the latter has him in the lead by about 5.2 percent. Nationwide, both FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics show Trump trailing Biden by about 9 points.