July 6, 2020
ALWAYS GOOD TO RECOGNIZE HOW ANTI-AMERICAN THE NATIVISTS ARE:
Like the nation's founders, Americans say: 'More immigrants, please' (Jeff Jacoby, 7/05/20, The Boston Globe)
THE GALLUP POLL has been measuring public opinion on the subject of immigration since 1965, regularly asking respondents whether the flow of immigrants to the United States should "be kept at its present level, increased, or decreased." Over the years the numbers have fluctuated greatly, but one finding has never changed: The percentage wanting less immigration always exceeded the percentage wanting more immigration.Until this month.On July 1, Gallup reported that for the first time, by a ratio of 34 percent to 28 percent, the share of Americans who favor more immigration surpassed that of those who want immigration reduced. (Another 36 percent support keeping immigration at its current level.)
Note that this is at a time when immigrants are swamping and replacing us.
