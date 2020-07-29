ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





On the White House south lawn on Wednesday morning, President Trump told reporters he anticipated that Department of Homeland Security agents and U.S. Marshals deployed in Portland would be there for the long haul, despite reporting suggesting otherwise. "You hear all sorts of reports about us leaving," Trump said. "We're not leaving until they've secured their city. We told the governor. We told the mayor. Secure your city. If they don't secure their city soon, we have no choice. We're going to have to go in and clean it out."





Trump, apparently, had not told the governor: Hours later, Oregon's Kate Brown announced that the militarized officials will begin a "phased withdrawal" after weeks of highly publicized clashes with demonstrators.