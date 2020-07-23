ALMOST LIKE THE rIGHT IS LYING?:

Portland, Oregon, to hear the president tell it, is "totally out of control." According to Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Portland "has been under siege for 47 straight days by a violent mob." The Wall Street Journal editorial board contends that "anarchists and rioters have wreaked havoc" leading to "a surge of violence."





It sounds bad.





But from the view of the newly constructed outdoor patio at one my favorite Portland restaurants, sipping on a frozen pineapple margarita after a pleasant summer bike ride around the city, these descriptions struck me as a bit overheated.





The disconnect between the reality of daily life in Portland and its depiction in national media has become something of a joke among those of us who live here, with residents humorously posting photos from the zoo, parks, and quiet streets alongside overheated dystopic descriptions from the national press.





For a city under siege, things are surprisingly tranquil. The latest figures from the police bureau suggest that most crime is actually down. Yet the proud weirdness of our mid-sized city has long invited outside observers to read into it what they want to.