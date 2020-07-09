ALL THE ANALOGY REQUIRES...:

Thoreau and Emerson's effort to canonize the abolitionist fanatic helped spark the Civil War. ( JIM BOVARD, 7/09/20, American Conservative)

[L]ate in his life, Thoreau mutated into an apologist for bloodthirsty political fanaticism. Thoreau, following in the footsteps of his friend Ralph Waldo Emerson, believed that "our whole life is startlingly moral. There is never an instant's truce between virtue and vice." Thoreau was a Transcendentalist with boundless faith in absolute truth and absolute goodness. And he never doubted that he perceived those absolutes far more clearly than the vast majority of people who "lead lives of quiet desperation," as he wrote in Walden.





Thoreau was justifiably fiercely opposed to slavery. He had initially been wary of fire-breathing Abolitionists who wanted the nation to pay any price to end slavery until he met and swooned for John Brown in 1857. Thoreau donated to Brown after hearing him make a rabble-rousing speech. Thoreau bragged that he "never read" the political columns in newspapers because "I do not wish to blunt my sense of right." Maybe that helped explain Thoreau's obliviousness (or lack of concern) regarding Brown's notorious murders in Pottawatomie, Kansas, when he and his sons hacked to death five men living in a pro-slavery portion of the state. That 1856 carnage embodied one of Brown's favorite sayings: "Without the shedding of blood, there is no remission of sin."





In October 1859, Brown led a band of zealots attacking Harper's Ferry, Virginia to seize the federal arsenal, part of his plan to end slavery via the mass killing of slaveowners across the South. Mount Holyoke University professor Christopher Benfey aptly characterized Brown in the New York Review of Books in 2013 as someone who was "murderous, inept, politically marginal, probably insane." Most of the nation was horrified by Brown's attack at Harper's Ferry, which was speedily put down by federal troops led by Lt. Colonel Robert E. Lee. Even the nation's foremost abolitionist newspaper, The Liberator, condemned Brown's attack as "a misguided, wild, and apparently insane-effort." Horace Greeley wrote in the New York Tribune that "the way to universal emancipation lies not through insurrection, civil war, and bloodshed, but through peace, discussion, and quiet diffusion of sentiments of humanity and justice."





But Thoreau decided that Brown was literally Jesus--or at least that Jesus and John Brown were "two ends of a chain which I rejoice to know is not without its links." In "A Plea for John Brown," an oration delivered in Concord, Massachusetts two weeks after Brown's attack, Thoreau referred to Brown as an "angel of light" and described Brown's Harper's Ferry accomplices as his "twelve disciples." Thoreau hailed "the new saint who would make the gallows as glorious as the cross."



