July 5, 2020
ALL HE'S EVER OFFERED IS RACISM:
Defiant President Trump is reportedly convinced that venting white grievance is his path to reelection victory (Tom Porter, 7/05/20, Business Insider)
Gotta love the claim that he isn't personally racist, it's just that the Trumpbots are and he has to serve up what they demand.[T]rump reportedly believes that "following his own instincts on race and channeling the grievances of his core base of white voters" will see him beat Biden in November, a White House official and outside adviser to the president, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the publication.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 5, 2020 6:42 AM