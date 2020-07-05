July 5, 2020

ALL HE'S EVER OFFERED IS RACISM:

Defiant President Trump is reportedly convinced that venting white grievance is his path to reelection victory (Tom Porter, 7/05/20, Business Insider)

[T]rump reportedly believes that "following his own instincts on race and channeling the grievances of his core base of white voters" will see him beat Biden in November, a White House official and outside adviser to the president, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the publication. 

Gotta love the claim that he isn't personally racist, it's just that the Trumpbots are and he has to serve up what they demand. 
Posted by at July 5, 2020 6:42 AM

  

« AN AMERICA THAT LOOKS LIKE THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY: | Main | YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT: »