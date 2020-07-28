ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

She presents the evidence in such a way as to strongly imply that the Obama administration ordered her computer hacked as retribution for her critical reporting. On Friday, Attkisson released a video of the central allegation in her book. But it turns out that what the video actually appears to show is not sophisticated US government hacking, but a stuck delete key, and a former reporter with breathtakingly poor computer literacy.





Sharyl Attkisson's video is being presented as showing the US government hacking her in real-time

The video has taken the right-leaning web by storm, and is widely seen as proof of Attkisson's unstated-but-clear implication. The Blaze called the video "what could be evidence of the government taking over her computer." TownHall ran it with the headline: "Watch Someone in The Government Take Over Sharyl Attkisson's Computer." Fox News columnist Howard Kurtz called it "highly sophisticated hacking" and "chilling stuff." Breitbart News deemed it "More Evidence the Government Hacked Sharyl Attkisson's Computer."





But it turns out, based on Attkisson's own video, that the computer may not have been hacked at all. It turns out that not only does this bear none of the hallmarks of anything remotely resembling hacking but, based on all available evidence, it looks like what actually happened is probably that her delete key got stuck.