ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

Conservatives also tend to enjoy a more active and enabling sense of humor than Leftists. The English essayist Walter Bagehot once observed that "the essence of Toryism is enjoyment." What he meant, I think, was summed up by the author of Genesis when that sage observed that "God made the world and saw that it was good." Conservatives differ from progressives in many ways, but one important way is in the quota of cheerfulness and humor they deploy. Not that their assessment of their fellows is more sanguine. On the contrary. Conservatives tend to be cheerful because they do not regard imperfection as a moral affront. Being soberly realistic about mankind's susceptibility to improvement, they are as suspicious of utopian schemes as they are appreciative of present blessings. This is why the miasmic gloominess emanating from some conservative circles today is so dispiriting. It goes against the grain of what it means to be conservative. It is dampening, and I for one hope it will prove to be a quickly passing phenomenon. Among other things, this recent access of personal gloominess makes the practice of professional gloominess--the robust deployment of satire, ridicule, and contempt--much more difficult and less satisfying.