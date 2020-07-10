AIN'T GONNA WORK ON MAGA FARM NO MORE:

Only 12.4% of school principals say they are "extremely confident" in their school or district's ability to "preserve the health of staff and students" if school opens in the fall, according to a survey released this week by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. Another 22.8% felt "somewhat confident." [...]





In California, where coronavirus cases are resurgent, officials are now in full retreat from school openings. "Every single school district at this point needs to have plans in place to continue distance learning for 100% of the time," Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told administrators this week.





Principals and health officials are not the only ones lacking confidence.





In a USA Today/Ipsos poll in May, when the pandemic outlook was brighter than it is today, 87% of teachers said they expected difficulty enforcing social distancing among students. A robust 18% said they would quit working if their school were to reopen. Among teachers over age 55, that rose to 25%.





So the majority of principals express limited confidence in their ability to keep schools safe, and almost one-fifth of the teaching corps said in May that they would abandon their jobs if schools reopen.





OK. How's it going with parents?





According to a parallel USA Today/Ipsos poll taken in May, 46% of Americans (47% among parents with at least one K-12 student) support a return to in-person schooling before there is a coronavirus vaccine. If schools reopen in fall, 59% of parents said they would likely pursue at-home learning such as remote school or homeschooling, and 30% said they would be very likely to do so. In a national survey of Hispanic parents and grandparents conducted this month by Latino Decisions, 53% of Hispanic parents or caregivers said they are considering not sending their children to school or childcare this fall even though 83% are worried that their students are falling behind.





The lack of confidence in school openings mirrors a lack of confidence in the president.