June 9, 2020
YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:
Tesla's battery supplier says it's made a battery that can last 16 years and 1 million miles (Isobel Asher Hamilton, 6/09/20, BI)
Tesla's battery supplier says it's made a huge breakthrough in battery technology that could power electric vehicle sales for years to come.Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL), the Chinese car battery giant which supplies Tesla and Volkswagen, claims it is ready to start producing a battery that will last 16 years and 2 million kilometers, or 1.24 million miles, the company's chairman Zeng Yuqun told Bloomberg.
