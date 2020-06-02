June 2, 2020
YOU CAN UNDERSTAND THE TRUMPBOT HYSTERIA:
Monmouth poll: 97% of Americans have heard of the protests in response to George Floyd's death. 74% say the country is on the wrong track. 76% say racial/ethnic discrimination is a big problem and 5-to-1 say it's worsened under President Trump.https://t.co/QwXVohw5Yy— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 2, 2020
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 2, 2020 7:47 PM
« OF COURSE, NIXON DIDN'T AVOID MILITARY SERVICE EITHER: | Main | 42% WAS THE CEILING; THE FLOOR IS 20: »